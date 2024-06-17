Police probing shooting incident Loop Barbados

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is probing a shooting incident which took place on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

According to police, they received a report via telephone about 9:00pm yesterday, which stated that a man was shot and collapsed in the roadway at Sargeants Street, St John.

On response, confirmation was made that a 29-year-old-man was riding his motorcycle enroute to his residence when he was attacked by two armed men.

He was shot in his chest and neck and transported to hospital via ambulance, in serious condition.

Meanwhile the two men fled the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.