Police probing shooting incident at Clapham; Man dies at QEH

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is investigating an unnatural death which occured following a shooting incident at Clapham, St Michael, today, Monday, July 8, 2024.

According to police, the incident was reported at about 1:30pm, during which at least one man was injured.

“The victim was transported from the scene by private transport and died on arrival at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital,” police also disclosed.

This brings the number of homicides for 2024 to 25.

Investigations are current and ongoing.