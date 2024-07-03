Police probing fatal shooting incident at Sargeants Village

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is currently investigating a shooting incident which occured at about 9:38pm, on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

According to police, they received a call stating that a man was shot several times whilst at Bartlett Tenantry Road, Sargeants Village, Christ Church.

After responding to the scene, information suggested that the injured man was transported to the hospital by private motorcar.

Police also confirmed that he passed away whilst receiving medical treatment at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH).

Therefore, this investigation has been upgraded to an unnatural death investigation.

The victim in this matter has been identified as 33-year-old Tyrelle Dario Devere Prescod, of Bartlett Tenantry, Christ Church.

Investigations are ongoing.