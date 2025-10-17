Police probe fatal shooting in Pinelands

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred around 11 p.m. on Thursday at Stafford Hill, Pinelands, St Michael.

According to law enforcement officials at the District ‘A’ Station, initial investigations revealed that two assailants approached the area and fired multiple gunshots, striking a man who was seated nearby.

He was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by private vehicle, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased has been identified by a relative as 21-year-old Chrishon Godding of #18 4th Avenue, North Wildey Close, St Michael.

Investigations are continuing. Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has information that could assist with the investigation to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477, Police Emergency at 211, or the District ‘A’ Police Station at 430-7242 or 430-7246.