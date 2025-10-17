barbados-gazette-logo
One moment, please... One moment, please... Chaos as Kenyans view body of former Prime Minister One moment, please... Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado wins Nobel Peace Prize Employers warned to get houses in order
Local News

Police probe fatal shooting in Pinelands

17 October 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Barbados Nation News.

Share post:

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred around 11 p.m. on Thursday at Stafford Hill, Pinelands, St Michael.

According to law enforcement officials at the District ‘A’ Station, initial investigations revealed that two assailants approached the area and fired multiple gunshots, striking a man who was seated nearby.

He was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by private vehicle, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased has been identified by a relative as 21-year-old Chrishon Godding of #18 4th Avenue, North Wildey Close, St Michael.

Investigations are continuing. Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has information that could assist with the investigation to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477, Police Emergency at 211, or the District ‘A’ Police Station at 430-7242 or 430-7246.

Related articles

Support us

Related News

15 October 2025

16 killed in Bangladesh garment factory fire

05 October 2025

Tudor: Solidarity Allowance still being paid

03 October 2025

Apple pulls US immigration official tracking apps

08 October 2025

Small craft and high surf warning in effect for Barbados