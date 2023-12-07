Police on the search for ‘Pigtail’ Loop Barbados

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Kelvin Jamal Marshall, 39 years, alias ‘Pigtail’ who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Kelvin Jamal Marshall, whose last known address is Chalky Mount, St Andrew is approximately five feet seven inches (5’ 7”) tall, of a brown complexion and is medium built.

He has a round head, tattoos on both sides of his face with the words ‘THUG LIFE’ and the image of a spider web and spider on his left hand, the word ‘SCORPION’ and the image of a scorpion under it on his right arm.

Marshall is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department of the District ‘A’ Police Station, Station Hill, St Michael accompanied by an Attorney-at-Law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Kelvin Jamal Marshall, is asked to contact the C.I.D. of the District ‘A’ Police Station at telephone numbers 430-7223 or 430-7246, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.