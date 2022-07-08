Police on lookout for threats to public safety | Loop Barbados

Local authorities are on the lookout for gunslingers that threaten to encroach on public safety.

During today’s press conference at Government Headquarters, Attorney General Dale Marshall sternly warned that zero tolerance will be applied to threats toward the Barbadian public.

Addressing the spike in firearm-enabled crimes, the Attorney General issued “a word of warning” to the young men involved.

“Your numbers are few, the people of Barbados are many. You cannot and will not win. You will not be allowed to drive Barbadians into their homes and away from their normal pursuits out of some fear that you have our streets and our communities hijacked with guns.

“You, few villains, will not be allowed to make any further inroads into our communities. You will not be allowed to take over our streets, you will not be allowed to disrupt our daily lives and our livelihoods,” insisted the Attorney General.

Marshall assured residents that “every single resource at the disposal of Government” will be used to respond to those “hell-bent on lawlessness”.

“You are warned not to test our resolve. This is not a response to a spike…. This is a general response to those individuals who feel that it is alright to parade around Barbados at a fete with a gun. It is our response to those individuals who care nothing about life. It is our response to those individuals who feel that it is okay to go into a community and start shooting. Not a response to the spike but a response to you individuals who seem hell-bent on lawlessness.”

His remarks were supported by Commissioner of Police, Richard Boyce, who emphasised that firearm-enabled violence will not be tolerated.

“I want to re-emphasise the message that wherever those guns are, the Barbados Police Service will be out and about taking those weapons out of those persons’ hands,” said the police chief.

“That is my first carrying call to persons, especially those young persons between the age of 19 and 35 who are hellbent on committing that sort of fear in a person’s mind,” Boyce continued.