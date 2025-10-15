Police officer in custody over shooting death of businessman

PARAMARIBO – Police have detained one of their colleagues after a businessman was shot and killed on Tuesday night.

The police said that the incident occurred in Nickerie on the north-west coast of the country and that initial reports indicate the conflict arose from a housing dispute.

They said that the police officer claimed the business owner, who owned four houses on Zeedijk, had sold one of the properties to him. But that had been denied by the businessman, whose name has not yet been made public.

The dispute escalated when workers were connecting a water line to one of the houses. The officer, who had observed the work on camera footage, drove to the scene in a patrol vehicle. A heated argument ensued, eventually escalating into violence.

The officer drew his service weapon and fired several shots at the business owner, who was rushed to Mungra Medical Centre by family members and workers, where he died of his injuries shortly after arrival.

The officer has been placed in custody. (CMC)