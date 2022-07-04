Police nab person of interest in latest US mass shooting | Loop Barbados

Police nab person of interest in latest US mass shooting
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Robert (Bobby) E Crimo III.

The 22-year-old man identified as a person of interest in the shooting death of at least six people and wounding of 30 during an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago on Monday has been held.

Robert E Crimo III — who was considered armed and dangerous — was pulled over by police on Monday evening after a brief pursuit.

A gunman believed to be Crimo opened fire from a rooftop on an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago.

The July 4 shooting was just the latest to shatter the rituals of American life. Schools, churches, grocery stores and now community parades have all become killing grounds in recent months.

This time, the bloodshed came as the nation tried to find cause to celebrate its founding and the bonds that still hold it together.

Mayor Nancy Rotering said the violence “has shaken us to our core”, adding, “On a day that we came together to celebrate community and freedom, we are instead mourning the tragic loss of life and struggling with the terror that was brought upon us.”

The shooting occurred at a spot on the parade route where many residents had staked out prime viewing points early in the day for the annual celebration.

Dozens of fired bullets sent hundreds of parade-goers — some visibly bloodied — fleeing.

