Police meet with 3 campaign managers ahead of General Elections | Loop Barbados

The campaign managers for three political parties met with the Barbados Police Service’s Senior Command.

The meeting was led by Commissioner of Police Richard Boyce, today, Wednesday, January 5, 2022, with representatives from the Democratic Labour Party (DLP), Barbados Labour Party (BLP) and Alliance Party for Progress (APP).

According to the press release, the purpose of this meeting was to go over the protocols and guidelines that will govern how the election will be conducted.

Loop News reached out to the leader of New Barbados Kingdom Alliance Apostle Lynroy Scantlebury and he told us that he was not aware of the meeting today. However, he assured that though his party is not one of the large established parties which hold mass gatherings, they will hold some meetings to put forward a “formidable” opposition.

Despite not receiving an invite, the Apostle also stressed that he and his team are aware of the COVID protocols and guidelines throughout this election time. He said his team is keeping abreast of the protocols. Asked if any information was provided by the Electoral and Boundaries Commission, he said “some”, but assured his team is aware of operating in this pandemic.

President of Solutions Barbados Grenville Phillips II also told Loop, “Solutions Barbados were not invited to this meeting. They did not contact me.” And he is asking the question of why?

Loop reached out to two independent candidates to ascertain if they were invited but got no response up to news time.

There are seven political parties and nine independents vying for seats in this General Election.