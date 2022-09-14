Police make breakthrough arrest in Westbury murder case Loop Barbados

Police have made an arrest in the murder of Rommel Trotman.

Trotman was gunned down at Redman’s Gap, Westbury Road, St Michael on a bloody night for Barbados. The 43-year-old’s death was one of two fatal shootings on the night of August 30.

Henry Depeiza Lewis has been arrested and charged for seven crimes including two serious offences – Trotman’s murder and endangering the life of another on another occasion.

The 25-year-old of No Fixed Place of Abode was taken into custody and formally charged by personnel from the Criminal Investigations Department (Central) and the Major Crime Unit.

He faces charges for the following offences:

Theft of Money – August 12, 2022

Theft of Hand Bag and Contents – August 13, 2022

Murder of Rommel Trotman – August 30, 2022

2 Counts of Endangering the Life of Raheim Forde – September 4, 202

Possession of Firearm – September 6, 2022

Possession of Ammunition – September 6, 2022

Lewis is scheduled to appear in the District ‘A’ Magistrate’s Court today, Wednesday, September 14, 2022.