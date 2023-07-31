Police looking to identify person of interest Loop Barbados

Police looking to identify person of interest
Police looking to identify person of interest

Members of the public are reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the assistance of the public in identifying and locating a person of interest. He is wanted for questioning in connection with a criminal matter.

If you can identify the person or the bicycle, your information is helpful to us. Please contact the Central Police Station at 430-7676, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-TIPS (8477) or Police Emergency at 211.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.

