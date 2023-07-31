Police looking to identify person of interest Loop Barbados

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the assistance of the public in identifying and locating a person of interest. He is wanted for questioning in connection with a criminal matter.

If you can identify the person or the bicycle, your information is helpful to us. Please contact the Central Police Station at 430-7676, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-TIPS (8477) or Police Emergency at 211.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.