Police looking for missing 14-year-old Loop Barbados

A 14-year-old boy is tonight being reported ad missing.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Keadon Kishmar Franklyn of Butler’s Avenue, Spooner’s Hill, St Michael. He is a student of New Horizons Academy and formerly of Ann Hill School.

DESCRIPTION:

Keadon is about 5 feet 3 inches tall, with a dark complexion, and has a slim build. The sides of his head are completely shaved with an afro style at the top. He has a round face, dark brown, small eyes. His ears are each pierced once on the ear lobe but he was not wearing any earrings. He has a bulbous nose and full lips. He stutters when he speaks and he walks with a swaying gait.

He was last seen wearing a black short ssleeveT-shirt with a gold design on the front, a pair of red, knee length cotton pants and a pair of brown Flojos slippers.

He left the residence of his Mother, Harriet Holligan on May 19, 2023, about 8:45 pm and has not returned. He was last seen running along Stadium Road, St Michael about 7am today, Sunday, May 21, 2023.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Keadon Kishmar Franklyn is asked to contact the District ‘A’ Police Station at 430-7242 or 7246, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any Police Station.