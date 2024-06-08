Police landline service down islandwide Loop Barbados

The Barbados Police Service (BPS) is informing members of the public that it is currently experiencing complications with telephone landline service across all police stations and the Police Operations Control Centre, which includes the 211 Emergency number.

In a statement made today, the BPS stated:

“Many of our Stations are not receiving any external calls nor can they call out.”

The BPS also said:

“This matter has been reported to our service providers who have their technicians working to identify and rectify all problematic issues.”

The Barbados Police Service sincerely apologized for any inconvenience this interruption to service has caused, and reassured the public that they will be notifed as soon as it is resolved.