Police investigating unnatural death of 72-year-old man Loop Barbados

Police are investigating the unnatural death of an elderly man.

He is Simion Carlisle Legall, 72 years, of Spring Farm, St Thomas.

On Thursday, November 10, around 6:30 pm, the deceased was discovered at his St Thomas residence, by a family member, lying motionless on his bed.

The Barbados Police Service is appealing to anyone who can provide any information pertaining to this incident to kindly call the Criminal Investigation Department (Northern Division) at 419-1737 or 419-1730, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest Police Station.