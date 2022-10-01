Police investigating unnatural death in The Gap Loop Barbados

Police investigating unnatural death in The Gap
Police investigating unnatural death in The Gap

A 31-year-old was man was found dead by police at St Lawrence Gap, Christ Church around 2 am today, Saturday, October 1.

He is Corey Jamal Antonio Harvey of Gittens Road, Government Hill, St Micheal.

Police were on duty along The Gap when a man came from a business place and collapsed outside of the Police Post. Officers went to his assistance and discovered that he had a number of wounds about his body.

Harvey was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical doctor.

The Barbados Police Service is appealing to anyone who can provide any information pertaining to this incident to kindly call the Hastings/Worthing Station at 430-7608, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest Police Station.

