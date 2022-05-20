Police investigating unnatural death in Bank Hall | Loop Barbados

[Update: 8:05 pm]

Police report that a stabbing incident at Dash Gap, Bank Hall, St Michael has left one dead.

Officers from the Black Rock Police Station are investigating the fatal stabbing of a male, which occurred around 5:55 pm, today, Friday, May 20.

Lawmen have not identified the deceased.

Investigations are ongoing.

Speaking to Loop News, public relations, acting inspector Rodney Inniss confirmed that the deceased is a male.

