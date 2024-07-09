Police investigating unnatural death at Work Hall, St Philip

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is investigating an unnatural death which occured today, Tuesday, July 9, 2024 at Work Hall, St Philip.

According to police, they received a report at about 3:40pm today, from ambulance personnel, stating that a female was at a residence with multiple injuries and there was no sign of life.

This was confirmed on arrival of the police patrol unit.

Police also revealed that the scene is currently active and a person of interest is in custody.

Investigations are ongoing.