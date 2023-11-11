Police investigating the death of teen Loop Barbados

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 17-year-old girl on Saturday.

The teenager passed away at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (Q.E.H) from what are believed to be unnatural causes.

Around 12:24 pm on Saturday 11 November, police at District ‘C’ Station received a report from the Q.E.H of a 17-year-old female presented to the hospital earlier that morning. She is believed to have been suffering from self-inflicted injuries.

Efforts were made to revive her, but she was subsequently pronounced dead by a medical doctor.

Personnel at the District ‘C’ Police Station are carrying out investigations.