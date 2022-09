A man was found dead, slumped in a vehicle on Thursday night at the junction of Castle Heights and Eastbourne Main Road, St Philip.

Around 9:50 pm, lawmen responded to reports that a number of loud gunshots were heard before a motorcar ran off the road striking some shrubbery in a garden in front of a house.

At the scene, police found the man’s body in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. He was pronounced dead by a medical doctor.

Investigations are ongoing.