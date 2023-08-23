Police investigating shooting death near Dover Beach Loop Barbados

The Barbados Police Service have reported another fatal shooting incident, this time, in Christ Church.

According to the Police Public Information Officer Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss, “Hastings-Worthing Police Station received a call about 2:30 am today, Thursday, August 24, 2023. The caller reported that a man was shot and appears to be dead in the area of the Dover kiosks near the beach.”

Inniss said police responded and were able to confirm the report.

A Medical doctor visited the scene and pronounced death.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Inniss told the media, “At this stage we are unable to identify this individual.

“Anyone who suspects that they may be able to identify this deceased individual may contact personnel at the Hastings-Worthing Police Station in person or by phone.

“We are also appealing to the public for information pertaining to this incident, anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has any information about the circumstances surrounding this incident should contact the Hastings-Worthing Police Station at 430 7615/14, police emergency at 211 or any other police station.”