Police investigating sex crime against girl, 14

Lawmen are investigating an alleged act of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor.

Reports say the mother of a 14-year-old girl took her to the Special Victims Unit and claimed that the teen had been sexually violated. The criminal act allegedly was committed by an adult male with whom the child is familiar

The offence is said to have occurred on April 21 this year and again on July 4.

Meanwhile, a Point man was recently convicted on drug charges and fined in the St. John’s Magistrates’ Court.

Joel O’Marde, 35, appeared before Magistrate Conliffe Clarke on charges of possession of 230 grammes of cannabis and possession with intent to transfer. He pleaded guilty to the possession charge and not guilty on the intent to transfer count, which was withdrawn by the Police.

As a result, he was fined $3,600 to be paid on or before December 15. O’Marde risks being imprisoned for four months if the money is not paid in a timely manner.

Meanwhile, Ashbirth O’Brien of Villa pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding, in the High Court of Justice, and was ordered to pay compensation to the victim.

O’Brien appeared before Justice Ann Marie Smith and was directed to pay $5,000 to the man he injured.

He has to make payments in the sum of $500 at the end of every month, beginning December 30. In default, the Villa man will be sentenced to six months at His Majesty’s Prison.

In the meantime, two other men will know their fate next month, after having pleading guilty to unlawful wounding.

The Police had initially charged Jamie Knowles and Teshawn Barnes, both of Lower Gambles, with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and unlawful wounding; however, they opted to admit to the lesser count.

They reportedly committed the offence since April 16, 2019.

The duo will reappear before Justice Smith on December 2 for sentencing.

