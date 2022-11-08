Police investigating reports of two shootings – one confirmed Loop Barbados

The Barbados Police Service has confirmed that there has been at least one more shooting incident on island tonight, November 8.

This time at My Lord’s Hill, St Michael.

Public Information Officer Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss confirmed to Loop News that the incident occurred.

According to reports from one resident, a loud stream of explosions was heard around 7pm and then sirens could be heard as police responded.

Investigations are ongoing to confirm allegations that the My Lord’s Hill shooting was fatal.

Police are also investigating the possibility of a second shooting incident in Martindale’s Road, St Michael.