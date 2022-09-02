Police investigating linkages between violent shootings, murders Loop Barbados

The Barbados Police Service has confirmed that there are connections between some of the 21 firearm-related murders that have occurred so far for 2022.

To date, the murder toll stands at 28 according to police statistics, with 15 having been solved already. Of the the 21 persons killed as a result of the shootings, it was revealed that 14 of the deceased were on bail for serious crimes. The other seven murders recorded include five stabbings, one strangulation and one man was beaten to death. This toll so far, compares to 32 murders in total for 2021.

The stats were disclosed by Acting Commissioner of Police Crime Management and Forensic Services, David Griffith during a press conference called this evening at police headquarters in Bridgetown.

In answering the question of whether this current spate of murders over the past three days that have left four dead and one nursing serious injuries is linked to the last spike in shootings and firearm-related murders approximately two months ago, Griffith stated, in short yes, some linkages have been found amongst the murders this year, but due to the fact that these newer incidents are still under investigation, he could not say with certainty yes that these ones are linked to the prior cases in recent months.

He stressed, “Some of these are very recent, so I don’t want to come here and say that they are all connected, or not connected… we have to give the investigation time…”

The question posed asked about connections between this week’s incidents and the Screw docks, Long Bay and Horse Hill murders specifically.

Griffith confessed that some of the linkages being explored and considered by police however, include persons involved and the guns used.

And he gave the public the assurance that he is confident the investigations will yield the correct results when completed.