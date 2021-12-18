Police investigating incident at Massy Supermarket Worthing | Loop Barbados

Police are investigating an incident which occurred on the compound of Massy Supermarket at Worthing, Christ Church.

Public relations for the Police Service indicated that the incident happened on Friday, December 17, around 3:30 pm. The now viral videos shows a shirtless man brandishing what appears to a firearm.

Lawmen are requesting that anyone who was the scene of this incident or possesses any knowledge about the incident to contact the Hastings/Worthing Police Station at 430-7614/ 430-7219 or Inspector Catwell at 836-1278.