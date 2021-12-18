Police investigating incident at Massy Supermarket Worthing | Loop Barbados

·2 min read
Home
Local News
Police investigating incident at Massy Supermarket Worthing | Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Police investigating incident at Massy Supermarket Worthing

Young entrepreneur charting path towards food security

Local entrepreneurs get an opportunity to cash in on holiday sales

Can you safely enjoy the holidays? Experts offer COVID tips

Bostic: Arrival of omicron is imminent

Fire chief advises locals to put ‘safety first’ this Christmas

Strong winds affecting Barbados

Daily COVID-19 cases decline: 44 new cases recorded

Traced: Missing 12-year-old found

Man’s body found on compound of King Street business

Saturday Dec 18

27?C

Incident at Massy Supermarkets Worthing

Police are investigating an incident which occurred on the compound of Massy Supermarket at Worthing, Christ Church.

Public relations for the Police Service indicated that the incident happened on Friday, December 17, around 3:30 pm. The now viral videos shows a shirtless man brandishing what appears to a firearm.

Lawmen are requesting that anyone who was the scene of this incident or possesses any knowledge about the incident to contact the Hastings/Worthing Police Station at 430-7614/ 430-7219 or Inspector Catwell at 836-1278.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

Police investigating incident at Massy Supermarket Worthing

Community

Young entrepreneur charting path towards food security

Sport

Premier League loses another game to a COVID outbreak

More From

Coronavirus

Bostic: Arrival of omicron is imminent

Residents advised to follow safety protocols to delay impending spread

Entertainment

T&T actor to star alongside Oscar winner Regina King in SHIRLEY

See also

Michael Cherrie has been cast as King’s husband in the film, Conrad Chisholm.

Entertainment

Caribbean Rhythm Showcase aims to support region’s artistes

Performing artistes from the Caribbean region are being given a new platform to showcase their talent. This comes with the introduction of the Caribbean Rhythm Showcase (CRS), a virtual

Entertainment

Spice, Shaggy, Sean Paul make Obama’s favourite music of 2021 list

Former President of the United States Barack Obama has listed ‘Go Down Deh’ by Jamaican dancehall artistes Spice, Sean Paul and Shaggy as one of his favourite songs of 2021. For the past

Coronavirus

Entertainment ban lifted! Live in person performances to return

Government announces resumption of in person entertainment and sporting events

Coronavirus

Man, 48, latest COVID-19 fatality

Barbados death tally now stands at 254