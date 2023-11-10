Police investigating fire that destroyed four homes in St Michael Loop Barbados

Police investigating fire that destroyed four homes in St Michael Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is continuing its investigation into the circumstances surrounding a house fire that occurred in St Michael today.

The fire took place around 12:10 pm on Friday 10 November, at 3rd Avenue, Parris Gap, Westbury Road, St Michael.

Four houses were completely destroyed. One house was extensively damaged while there was moderate damage to four additional houses.

Four tenders from the Barbados Fire Service under the command of Deputy Chief Fire Officer Henderson Patrick, Divisional Officers Small and Vaughn, Station Officers Bourne and Sandiford along with sixteen fire officers responded and extinguished the blaze.

