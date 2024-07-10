Police identify victim in Work Hall incident

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) has formally identified the victim who passed away yesterday, Tuesday, July 9, 2024 at Work Hall, St Philip.

She has been identified as 20-year-old Joanna Ariella Safia Branch, of Hopewell, Christ Church.

According to police, they received a report at about 3:40pm yesterday, from ambulance personnel, stating that a female was at a residence with multiple injuries and there was no sign of life.

This was confirmed on arrival of the police patrol unit.

Police also revealed that a person of interest was in custody.

Investigations are ongoing.