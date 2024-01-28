Police identify two crop thieves killed at Three Houses Loop Barbados

The two men who were fatally shot in a yam field in St Philip have been identified by police.

They are 36-year-old Jamel Shamar Harewood and 41-year-old Omar Johnathan Taitt, both of Blades Hill #2, St Philip.

The men were shot and killed on Tuesday, January 23 at Three Houses Plantation, St Philip. The owner of the yam field, which was under lease from the plantation, was reportedly patrolling his field after having previous issues of theft, when he came across two men harvesting his crops and confronted them.

Harewood and Taitt both died at the scene.