Police identify stabbing victim

He has been identified as 56-year-old Herbert Deare of Park Road, Bush Hall, St Michael.

Rosemary Forde

3 hrs ago

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) has identified the stabbing victim, who passed away at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH), yesterday, Thursday, July 4, 2024, whilst receiving medical treatment.

He has been identified as 56-year-old Herbert Ronald Roger Deare of 4th Avenue Park Road, Bush Hall, St Michael.

According to police, the incident was reported at about 6:45am, yesterday, Thursday, July 4, 2024.

Initial reports revealed that there was an apparent altercation between two men at Kings Street, St Michael, which resulted in one man being stabbed. 

He was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) by private transport, and passed away whilst receiving medical treatment.

Investigations are ongoing.

