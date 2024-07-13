Police identify stabbing victim

Police identify stabbing victim
The deceased has been identified as 48-year-old Carlos Howell, of Glenburnie, St John.

Rosemary Forde

2 hrs ago

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) has formally identified the stabbing victim who passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in the area of St Elizabeth, St Joseph.

The deceased has been identified as 48-year-old Carlos Romell Bismark Howell, of Glenburnie, St John.

According to police, personnel in the northern division District F station responded to the scene at Little Diamond, St Elizabeth, St Joseph, after receiving a report at about 2:40pm on Wednesday, stating that a man was lifeless at a residence in the area.

The circumstances were reported by the caller as a chopping up by use of a cutlass.

On response to the scene, police confirmed that one man was dead and another had been transported by ambulance to seek medical attention.

Investigations continue.

