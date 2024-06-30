Police identify shooting victim

Police identify shooting victim
The deceased has been identified as 21-year-old Darin Mapp of St Christopher, Christ Church.

Rosemary Forde

12 hrs ago

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) has identified the shooting victim who passed away yesterday, Saturday, June 29, 2024, along Silver Sands road at its junction with Mcclean’s Gap, Christ Church.

The deceased has been identified as 21-year-old Darin Simon Oneal Mapp, of St Christopher, Christ Church.

According to police, the now deceased and other persons were liming at the junction of the two roads when a vehicle drove up and multiple gunshots were heard causing the men to scamper. 

The incident occurred at about 5:47pm.

Afterwards, one man was left lifeless on the ground, and another was injured and taken for medical assistance in a private vehicle. 

Investigations are ongoing.

