Police hunt 2 men seen on video discharging loaded firearm indiscriminately

The Police are on the hunt for two men who were caught on video discharging a firearm in an indiscriminate manner at Eccles Industrial Estate, East Bank Demerara (EBD) on Sunday evening.

Police state that relative to a social media post of a video that showed a male discharging a firearm indiscriminately at an undisclosed location, ranks visited a business place at Eccles.

Whilst there, a firearm along with several matching rounds of ammunition were seized and two suspects are being sought. Investigations are ongoing.

