Police have person of interest in assault of minor at Frederick Smith Loop Barbados

Ministry of Education says the alleged assault of a junior student at the Frederick Smith Secondary School is under police investigation and there has been a breakthrough.

Minister of Education Kay McConney told the media (Starcom News) after an emergency meeting with the staff of the Trents, St James, located educational institution on Friday, June 16:

“There was an incident where a child was assaulted and the matter is now in the police’s hands, and I have to say, allegedly so, because until such things are proven, we have to be careful what we say.

“But what I will say, the truth is, there was an incident. The police now has this matter in hand and we will, I will say nothing further on it of course, because due process has to happen.”

As it pertains to if headway was being made in the case, she also disclosed, “I do know that they had someone in custody and we will make sure that we will follow that situation to understand what happens at that point in time.”

It is alleged that the student was sexually assaulted on the school compound by an adult male who entered the grounds under false pretenses reportedly.

The Frederick Smith Secondary School was closed on Friday to facilitate the urgent meeting, held at the Ministry of Education Constitution Road location in St Michael.