Police executed an operation in Bush Hall; wanted man in custody | Loop Barbados

Police have confirmed Shawayne Deshawn Williams 27 years, alias ‘Steppy’, who was the subject of a “Wanted Man” bulletin issued on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in connection with investigations into several serious criminal matters, is now in custody.

Readers contacted LoopNews about an alleged shooting or shots fired in the Bush Hall area late last night, however, police said that an operation was underway in the vicinity.

Police have since shared that Williams was arrested today, Thursday, July 21, 2022, after members of the Major Crime Unit, Anti-Gun Unit and the Criminal Investigations Unit North executed a warrant at a residence at Bush Hall Yard Gap, St Michael.

The release stated the Barbados Police Service wishes to thank the general public for their assistance in this matter.

The Service looks forward to your continued cooperation as we continue to serve, protect and reassure.