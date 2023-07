The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

Over $24 million in illegal drugs were destroyed by the Barbados Police Service at the Grantley Adams International Airport on Friday.

These drugs came into police custody as a result of warrants, seizures, and cannabis tree eradication.

Police public relations officer, acting inspector Rodney Inniss reported that 79.9 kilograms of cocaine valued at $3,995,000 BBD and 2511.35 kilograms of cannabis valued at $20,190,800 BBD were incinerated.

The total value of the drugs was $24,185,800 BBD.