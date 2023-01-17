Police destroy over $11M in illegal drugs Loop Barbados

A massive quantity of illegal drugs worth over $11 million was destroyed today, Tuesday, January 17 by the Barbados Police Service.

According to police public relations, the drugs included; 1179.269 kilograms of cannabis valued at $ $9, 434,152, 2.2 kilograms of cocaine worth $110, 000 and 198 kilograms of cannabis valued at $1, 584, 040 from police operations.

A total of $11,1128, 192 BBD in illegal drugs was burned this morning.

The drugs came into police custody via police operations and investigations, and from court cases that had been adjudicated and official orders were given for them to be disposed of.