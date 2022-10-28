Police cracking down on gun crime Loop Barbados

The Barbados Police Service indicates there has been major progress in solving this year’s murders.

Assistant Commissioner of Police David Griffith disclosed that 24 persons have been arrested in connection the 35 murders which occurred thus far for 2022.

“For this year we have recorded 35 murders, 26 of those 35 murders have been committed by the use of firearm but we have made some encodes. We have arrested 24 persons in connection with those 35 murders and that is through the diligent work of our committed officers,” Griffith said on Friday during a press conference held at the police’s Roebuck Street, Bridgetown headquarters.

He revealed that ten cases were solved, which resulted in 13 persons being charged – one individual was charged for two murders.

Griffith noted that this year156 persons have been charged and appeared before the court for firearm-related cases such as murder, possession of a firearm and ammunition, use of firearms, endangering life and aggravated burglary by the use of a firearm.

The assistant commissioner of police with the responsibility for crime lauded the “commitment and dedication” of the Service’s police officers.

“I don’t think we could have achieved this were is not for the commitment and dedication of those officers who are daily called upon to investigate these heinous crimes,” Griffith remarked.

“We are extremely committed to what we are doing and there is no let up on the part of our investigators,” he continued, while also encouraging the public “who see something to say something.