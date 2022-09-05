Police concerned about the calibre of weapons at criminals’ disposal Loop Barbados

Police are worried about the type of weapons in the criminals’ arsenal.

Commissioner of Police Richard Boyce confessed such to the media recently while revealing that for the year to date, the Service has intercepted and retrieved during exercises some 75 firearms. He said that this number is significant because it is about twice as many as recovered in 2021.

After camera footage from a recent shooting incident was making rounds on social media locally, in which one gunman had an automatic weapon, the Commissioner said:

“There are the AR-15s, AK-47s, and the favourite glock, gun, is the glock 17, 19 or whichever one it is. So yes there is some concern for those weapons in the hands of just reckless persons. So that is something that we have to deal with and once we have the correct gear, resources, whether it’s bulletproof vests, things that we are bent on making sure that we have adequate supply of them available.”

And with government leaving no stone unturned in the efforts to provide the Service with the necessary protective gear to fight this type of crime, the Top Cop said that what is left is for police to do, is to “look at how we as a Police Service utilise our resources in dealing with the whole question of firearms.”

Not sharing too many secrets about the Service’s way of doing business now, Commissioner Boyce disclosed that combining certain units as one measure is already reaping success in his eyes since in 2021 only 36 guns were seized. So he urged, “Our inputs, our tactics are working in terms of recovery of firearms and that is something that is ongoing and we intend to continue that for a very, very long time.”