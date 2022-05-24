Police chase ends with man dead in Eagle Hall | Loop Barbados

An early morning police chase has left one man dead and three police officers injured.

The incident occurred about 4 am today, May 24, near Eagle Hall, St Michael.

The now-deceased occupant of the car led police on a high-speed chase through several communities which ended with his car boxed in by police. In a desperate effort to get away from officers, he injured a police officer who was approaching his cornered vehicle on foot. Several shots were fired. The culprit again sped off, then ran off the road and struck a guard wall in a failed attempt to flee. There were no signs of life.

The identity of the male occupant has not been disclosed at this time.

The three police officers received medical attention for non-gun-related injuries.

The area has been cordoned off. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.