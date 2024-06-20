Police capture wanted man

The Barbados Police Service is advising the public that the male who Police were asking for assistance in identifying, and who was the subject of a “Wanted Man” bulletin issued on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in connection with serious criminal matters, is now in custody.

On Saturday, June 15, 2024, he was captured by personnel from the Hastings/Worthing Police Station and is currently assisting Police with their investigations.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) thanked the general public and the Media for their assistance in this matter.

The Service also looks forward to continued cooperation as they continue to serve, protect and reassure.