Police ask for public’s help finding missing man Loop Barbados

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is searching for missing man, 52-year-old Anthony Esmond Boyce.

The Corday Avenue, Bayville, St Michael resident was last seen on Saturday, February 17 around 6 pm and has not been seen or heard from since.

Boyce is about 5 feet 10 inches (5’ 10”) tall, slim built, dark complexion, erect appearance, oval head, large nose, thick dark lips, big receding forehead and thick moustache with a gap in the middle. He has drooping shoulders and speaks with a heavy tongue.

He was last seen wearing a wearing a black and blue tee shirt with red stripes on the shoulders, a black long pants and black shoes. He is in the habit of drinking and smoking heavily.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Anthony Boyce, is asked to contact the Hastings/Worthing Police Station at 430-7608, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any Police Station.