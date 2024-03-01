Police ask for public’s help finding missing man Loop Barbados

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Police ask for public’s help finding missing man Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is searching for missing man, 52-year-old Anthony Esmond Boyce.

The Corday Avenue, Bayville, St Michael resident was last seen on Saturday, February 17 around 6 pm and has not been seen or heard from since. 

Boyce is about 5 feet 10 inches (5’ 10”) tall, slim built, dark complexion, erect appearance, oval head, large nose, thick dark lips, big receding forehead and thick moustache with a gap in the middle. He has drooping shoulders and speaks with a heavy tongue.

He was last seen wearing a wearing a black and blue tee shirt with red stripes on the shoulders, a black long pants and black shoes. He is in the habit of drinking and smoking heavily. 

See also

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Anthony Boyce, is asked to contact the Hastings/Worthing Police Station at 430-7608, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any Police Station.