Police ask for public’s assistance in locating missing Chefette worker Loop Barbados

Sonia Parris was last seen at Chefette, Wildey, St Michael on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

Rosemary Forde

3 hrs ago

Sonia Suzzette Parris.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

She is Sonia Suzzette Parris 58 years Edey Village, Christ Church.

Parris was last seen at Chefette, Wildey, St Michael on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, around 10:00 PM and has not been seen since.

DESCRIPTION:

Sonia is about five feet tall, dark complexion, medium built, wearing locks hairstyle reaching to her legs. She squints in her right eye and wears spectacles. Both of her ears are pierced once and she wears dentures. 

Sonia was last seen wearing the uniform of Chefette Restaurant where she is an employee.

Police are asking anyone knowing the whereabouts of Sonia Suzzette Parris to contact the District ‘B’ Police Station at 437-4311, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any Police Station.

