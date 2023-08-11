Police appeal for witnesses to Kadooment Day shooting Loop Barbados

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the public’s assistance with information relative to a shooting incident, which occurred on Monday, August 7 about 6 pm along Black Rock Main Road, St Michael, in the area of the Brandford Taitt Polyclinic.

Anyone who may have witnessed, have any knowledge or information regarding this incident, is urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Department (C.I.D) at telephone numbers 430-7189 or 430-7190, the Black Rock Police Station at 417-7500, 211 Police Emergency or any other police station. Any information you may have to share, will help investigations.

All information received will be held in the strictest confidence.