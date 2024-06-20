Police appeal for witnesses to fatal shooting in Belleplaine

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the general public’s assistance with information relative to the fatal shooting incident, which occured on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, in Belleplaine, St Andrew.

The fatal shooting claimed the life of 20-year-old Seth Stephen Batson, of Layne’s Road, Brittons Hill, St Michael.

Anyone who has knowledge or may have witnessed the fatal shooting incident is encouraged to contact the District F / Belleplaine Police station at 433-1540, police emergency 211, Criminal Investigation Department in the Northern Division at 419-1730, or any other police station.

TBPS assured the public that all information will be taken in the strictest of confidence.