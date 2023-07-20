Police appeal for witnesses to fatal accident in Bridge Road Loop Barbados

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the general public’s assistance with information relative to the fatal collision, which occurred on Friday, July 14 about 7:40 pm along Bridge Road, St. Michael.

Anyone who witnessed this collision is urged to contact the District ‘A’ Police Station at telephone numbers 430-7242 or 4307-246.

“We value any information you may have to share, as it will help us with our investigations,” said TBPS.

All information received will be held in the strictest confidence.