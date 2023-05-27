Police appeal for public’s help locating missing man Loop Barbados

The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Barbados News

Ranako Brathwaite’s girlfriend last saw him on May 24

Loop News

May 26, 2023 10:02 PM ET

Twenty-six-year-old Ranako Brathwaite has been missing since Wednesday.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the 26-year-old of Fairfield Cross Road, Tudor Bridge, St Michael.

According to police, Brathwaite was last seen by his girlfriend, Reniqua Cooke on May 24, 2023 around 11:30 pm.

At the time, he was wearing a red, white and blue Tommy Hilfiger polo shirt and a white knee length jeans pants.

Brathwaite is 5 feet 9 inches tall, slim built, and of dark complexion. He also has medium eyes, a small mouth and a large head, and his hair plaited in cornrows.

He reportedly frequents the area of Fairfield Cross Road.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ranako Brathwaite, is asked to contact the Black Rock Police Station at 417-7500, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any Police Station.

