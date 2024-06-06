Police appeal for information on two fatal shooting incidents Loop Barbados

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is appealing to anyone who has knowledge or may have witnessed either of the two fatal shooting incidents yesterday, Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

Police stated that information on these shootings, “which may or may not be connected to each other”, can be given to the Black Rock police station at 417-7500, police emergency 211, Criminal Investigation Department at 430-7189 or any other police station.

Police also assured the public that all information will be taken in the strictest of confidence.