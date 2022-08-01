Police advises parents and guardians to be careful Loop Barbados

Parents and guardians are advised to seek the nearest police officer along the Grand Kadooment route if they lose their child.

Acting inspector Rodney Inniss, public relations for the Barbados Police Service made the advisory ahead of the climax of the Crop Over Festival.

“You have several officer and Defense Force personnel along the route today you can go to an official and report your child is missing or the child can go to a police officer and report they lost their mom,” Inniss recommended.

This advice applies also to masqueraders or spectators who are separated from their groups.

The Police PRO also urged parents to be vigilant and cautious.

“We are asking [parents] not to get too close to where the barricades are and the crowds can be in case there is a stampede or in case they [their children] get lost,” he stated while adding that it was not a safe environment.

Inniss reported that the last lap of the festival has been incident-free. The police spokesman expressed that he hoped for a “healthy and safe Grand Kadooment”.

“We are hoping to end up on a climax of relatively good behaviour. We have all systems in place we closed the area of the parade at 8 am. We advised all the mortises previously and we continue to advise them to avoid the area,” Inniss said.