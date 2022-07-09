POC sells out; security measures in place | Loop Barbados

One of Barbados’ highlight Crop Over events returns this weekend at full throttle.

The ultimate J’ouvert experience, Puff of Colour declared they were sold out on Thursday, July 6.

While tight-lipped about the performance and spectacle that will ensue at the new Puffington Field, Searles, Christ Church location, promoter Kirk Phillips told Loop News that patrons can anticipate what is to come.

“If you are a real Puff of Colour follow you know we don’t usually tell you what we will have…Patrons expect a good one.”

The event has annually been an adult playground with jumping tents, games and more for partiers.

Thus far, DJ Salt, Mole and Fadda Fox have confirmed their attendance.

Amid concerns about crime in Barbados, Phillips assured the safety of patrons was paramount.

“Security measures will be in place to make our patrons feel safe,” Phillips told Loop News.

During a press conference held on Friday, July 8, at Government Headquarters, Attorney General Dale Marshall alluded that promoters must share security responsibilities with the police.

While referring to “mischievous” messages that were circulating on social media which threatened the safety of patrons at Crop Over events, Marshall added that as the season kicks in, law enforcement will take these threats seriously and lead an investigation.

“There have been some WhatsApp messages floating around that have come to the attention of the police. Every threat is taken seriously. Every threat to public safety is taken seriously but at the same time, we don’t want Barbadians to develop a siege mentality or to become hysterical over every little thing. The police are on the job, they are doing the job. You take care of your own safety but please do not go into a state of hysteria because of some mischievous WhatsApp going around.”

“The police take every single one of them serious and they follow every thread to the ground,” he stressed.