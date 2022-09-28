PnB Rock Case, 17-Year-Old Murder Suspect Arrested, Dad On The Run

The Los Angeles Police Department has named a suspect wanted for questioning in the murder of Philly rapper PnB Rock. A 17-year-old man, who cops say is the son of the named suspect, was also arrested by police on Wednesday.

According to TMZ, the LAPD has released a photo and the name of the suspect- Freddie Lee Trone. According to the publication, Trone is considered “armed and dangerous.” According to police, the teenager is believed to be the shooter and his father, Freddie Lee Trone, is the getaway driver who was waiting in the parking lot.

Sources say that the father and son crime duo were at Roscoe’s parking lot when PnB Rock and his girlfriend arrived in a Mercedes-Benz sedan. This means that the killer might not have known his location through an Instagram post by his girlfriend, as previously thought. After his death, fans on social media took his girlfriend to task for sharing their location on Instagram via a post of her meal on her Story.

PnB Rock was shot and killed while dining with the mother of his daughter at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in Inglewood, California.

Pnb girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang IG

In the meantime, police are on the hunt for the father, who remains at large and is reportedly armed and dangerous. The LAPD previously said that the shooter was whisked away from the crime scene by a getaway car waiting outside of the restaurant. During the robbery, only Rock was harmed. The killer reportedly took away gold and diamond chains from the rapper after shooting him multiple times.

PnB Rock was laid to rest according to Muslim rites last week. In the meantime, the LAPD is asking the public to assist in locating Trone and calling 911.

Earlier this month, the police said that the investigation into the rapper’s murder had crossed state lines as they were investigating if he had any beef that may have led to him being killed or whether it was just a random robbery that may be linked to him and his girlfriend posting his location shortly before his death.

The police were also investigating whether a previous robbery attempt that the rapper shared with DJ Akademiks a month before he was killed might have a link to the robbery that ended his life.

Police have not released the name of the 17-year-old suspect.