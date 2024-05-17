PM wants more youth in service, respecting guns, reducing homicides Loop Barbados

Respect for tools and weapons must be taught to the region’s youth so that what can be used for mass destruction can also be utilised for positive outcomes in the right hands respectfully.

This is coming from Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Amor Mottley on the heels of the most successful Exercise Tradewinds 24, held in Barbados.

Mottley in essence reminded persons of the old adage that ‘guns don’t kill people, people kill people’ and called for a relook and rethink of how persons, namely the younger generation are educated about guns, phones and other devices that could be very empowering when used in the best ways for the best outcomes.

Sharing her thoughts she said that her remarks were not only based upon the fact that too many Caribbean territories are fighting the scourge of gun crimes, homicides and murders, but she juxtaposed it with the enthusiasm seen on the faces of the youth as they partook in the Tradewinds Open Day at the Paragon Base, seeing the same weapons as tools of safety, protection and security on a wider scale.

She told the hundreds of service men and women from across more than 22 nations across North America, Central America, South America and Europe:

“Regrettably, this region in which we live, while we have managed to stay out of armed conflict at the national level is beginning to see some scars emerge from the extraordinarily high level of homicides per capita in the Caribbean.

“A gun is a tool that kills. It doesn’t walk, and even with AI [Artificial Intelligence] it doesn’t yet talk, and it therefore, comes back down to the basic integrity of the individuals in a society to determine how to treat with respect the weapons.”

She commended TW24 saying, “I saw families come and bring their children. We will not be able to obliterate guns from the Earth, because regrettably, it is here. But like with everything else we do with our children…it is to teach them to respect tools of power.”

To this end, she also highlighted the cellphone as another such tool, especially with the Joint Select Committee still pouring over the Cybercrime Bill.

Homicides per capita a harsh reality for region

Holding up her own smart phone, she said, it too cannot be removed, “But the question is how do they engage with it and what is the respect they attach to it?

“I actually believe that the presence of this Exercise has elevated the extent to which ordinary people can understand that these tools can be tools for good or tools for bad. The confluence of you acting not only with the physical instruments of war and rescue but also the pervasive technology that now envelopes every aspect of our lives is indicative that that is also a tool that can be used for good or bad.

“And therefore the question is, how do we ensure that the majority of people in our countries use it for good, such that our efforts can always be gazed outwards and not necessarily inwards. This is important especially for the Caribbean at this juncture given that harsh reality of that high per capita rate of homicides in our region.”

More Cadets/Scouts: Teach youth respect and responsibility to serve

Therefore she called for a young crop of youth in service to rise up because the challenges can present like a natural disaster overnight or in a matter of hours.

“Young men and women like you ought to be exposed to Cadets, Scouts, service clubs…because they must know how to handle tools with respect.”

Prime Minister Mottley said that the children need to be prepared to be responsible. “I believe that there ought to be a significant expansion of the number of opportunities for the young people in this region to understand the importance of service, but equally to understand the importance of how to handle weapons, whatever they are.”

She said that with fiscal space, she would like to see that every teenaged boy and every teen girl in this country “are exposed to a service organisation”. She urged that Small Island Developing States (SIDS) must take this to heart because of the real world pressures that could push regular men and women into roles of service in the blink of an eye.